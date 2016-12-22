New Historic Records On FamilySearch: Week of December 19, 2016

· December 22, 2016 · Online Sites · No Comments

FamilySearch_LogoNew historic church records from Bolivia, Ecuador, and England are now available along with cemetery, census, civil registration, and probate records from Africa, South America, and France. Search these free historic records and more at FamilySearch by clicking on the links in the interactive table below.

Collection

Indexed
Records

Digital
Images

Comments

Bolivia Catholic Church Records 1566-1996

370,946

0

Added indexed
records to an existing collection

Chile Cemetery Records 1821-2013

171,079

0

Added indexed
records to an existing collection

Ecuador Catholic Church Records 1565-2011

416,015

0

Added indexed
records to an existing collection

England Cambridgeshire Bishop’s Transcripts 1599-1860

36,260

61,909

New indexed records
and images collection

France Dordogne Censuses 1856

349,837

0

Added indexed
records to an existing collection

Currentobituary.com index 2001-2014

1,190,928

0

Added indexed
records to an existing collection

Peru Amazonas Civil Registration 1939-1998

3,432

0

Added indexed
records to an existing collection

Peru La Libertad Civil Registration 1903-1998

41,697

0

Added indexed
records to an existing collection

South Africa Transvaal Probate Records from the Master of the Supreme Court 1869-1958

129,443

1,516,203

New indexed records
and images collection

Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.

About FamilySearch.org
FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 4,921 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: