New Historic Records On FamilySearch: Week of December 19, 2016

New historic church records from Bolivia, Ecuador, and England are now available along with cemetery, census, civil registration, and probate records from Africa, South America, and France. Search these free historic records and more at FamilySearch by clicking on the links in the interactive table below.

Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.

