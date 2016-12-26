Arizona Territorial Records are now Online and are Free to Arizona Residents

After some confusion about storing old records (see my earlier articles about that confusion by starting at https://duckduckgo.com/?q=site%3Aeogn.com+%22arizona+state+library%22&t=h_&ia=web), the Arizona State Archives has worked with Ancestry.com to digitize family history records and make them available online for free to Arizona residents. Anyone in other states also can view the online records but must pay for the access on Ancestry.com. The available records include the Arizona territorial census records covering the years from 1864 through 1882. The records provide information such as name, place of residence, age, nativity, and occupation of over 85,000 Arizona residents between 1864 and 1882.

The online records are available free of charge to residents of the state at: https://www.azlibrary.gov/arm/research-archives/archives-resources/ancestry-arizona. This access requires a free Ancestry.com Arizona account. To set up your account, simply go to the web page and enter your five digit Arizona zip code in the space at the bottom of the page.

The same records are also available to everyone at www.Ancestry.com although a normal Ancestry.com subscription is required for non-residents of Arizona.