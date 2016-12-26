Arizona Territorial Records are now Online and are Free to Arizona Residents

· December 26, 2016 · Online Sites · No Comments

After some confusion about storing old records (see my earlier articles about that confusion by starting at https://duckduckgo.com/?q=site%3Aeogn.com+%22arizona+state+library%22&t=h_&ia=web), the Arizona State Archives has worked with Ancestry.com to digitize family history records and make them available online for free to Arizona residents. Anyone in other states also can view the online records but must pay for the access on Ancestry.com. The available records include the Arizona territorial census records covering the years from 1864 through 1882. The records provide information such as name, place of residence, age, nativity, and occupation of over 85,000 Arizona residents between 1864 and 1882.

The online records are available free of charge to residents of the state at: https://www.azlibrary.gov/arm/research-archives/archives-resources/ancestry-arizona. This access requires a free Ancestry.com Arizona account. To set up your account, simply go to the web page and enter your five digit Arizona zip code in the space at the bottom of the page.

The same records are also available to everyone at www.Ancestry.com although a normal Ancestry.com subscription is required for non-residents of Arizona.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: