A New Law in New Jersey Eases Privacy Rules On Adoptions

Imagine walking through life wondering who is my mother? Who is my father? Those are questions that nag many adoptees.

Since the 1940s adoption records in New Jersey have been sealed without a court order and locked in a room in Trenton. Parents who gave their babies away expected privacy. But come January 1st the records of about 300,000 adoptees will be unsealed.

Those who wish to remain anonymous are being urged by the New Jersey Health Department to file paperwork by December 31st if they want to keep their identities secret.

You can read more in an article by Nora Muchanic in the 6abc web site at: https://goo.gl/v3OmbV.