All Records for Highgate, London’s Most Celebrated Cemetery, now Available on Deceased Online

The following announcement was written by Deceased Online:
|All records for Highgate, London’s most celebrated cemetery, now on Deceased Online
|Highgate Cemetery in north London is reckoned by many to be the most celebrated and prestigious urban cemetery in the UK. A truly stunning example of 19th century cemetery architecture – London Cemeteries (Hugh Meller & Brian Parsons) describes it as a “Victorian Valhalla” – it holds 160,000 burials from 1839 to 2010* with records immediately available exclusively on www.deceasedonline.com.
*Records for 1863 to 1865 limited to names only.The Cemetery is a veritable ‘Who’s Who’ not just of notable Londoners spanning 180 years but of many who have affected the course of history from all over the world. From Commonwealth heads of state to Iranian political exiles; from punk music impresario Malcolm McLaren to German philosopher/economist/revolutionary socialist Karl Marx; from founder of the eponymous Foyles bookshop to writer George Eliot, from great train robber Bruce Reynolds to Hitchhiker’s Guide creator Douglas Adams.
There are many more writers, actors, military men and women, scientists, journalists, artists, sportsmen and women, cooks, and thousands of other Londoners remembered in the graves, vaults, mausoleums, and columbaria of Highgate. The cemetery also features some of the most unusual and creative memorials and architecture found in any cemetery.
The records available now on Deceased Online include:
For more information about many more notable people buried there and the history of Highgate Cemetery, read the first of Emma Jolly’s blogs.
Highgate Cemetery is managed by Friends of Highgate Cemetery Trust, a not for profit organisation which depends on any revenue generated through visitors to the Cemetery and other sales including records now online. However, please note: restricted access! Avoid a wasted journey: Highgate Cemetery West is closed to the public. You cannot visit a grave without an appointment. See www.highgatecemetery.org/visit/searches.
Finding graves in the open East part of the cemetery is also very difficult. Please either read further notes on the Deceased Online website about Highgate Cemetery or visit the Cemetery’s website www.highgatecemetery.org for all the cemetery rules.
There are now records for four of London’s Magnificent Seven Cemeteries available exclusively on Deceased Online; the others being Brompton, Kensal Green, and Nunhead. Across London, we have nearly 5 million burial and cremation records for 54 cemeteries and 4 crematoria available on Deceased Online.
|Contact
Deceased Online at info@deceasedonline.com
Recent Comments