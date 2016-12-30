All Records for Highgate, London’s Most Celebrated Cemetery, now Available on Deceased Online

*Records for 1863 to 1865 limited to names only.

There are many more writers, actors, military men and women, scientists, journalists, artists, sportsmen and women, cooks, and thousands of other Londoners remembered in the graves, vaults, mausoleums, and columbaria of Highgate. The cemetery also features some of the most unusual and creative memorials and architecture found in any cemetery.



Left to right: gateway to the Egyptian corridor; the Circle of Lebanon and the famous Karl Marx ‘Workers of the World Unite’ memorial

The records available now on Deceased Online include:

• digital scans of original registers

• grave details indicating all those buried in each grave

• location maps for most graves.

For more information about many more notable people buried there and the history of Highgate Cemetery, read the first of Emma Jolly’s blogs.

Highgate Cemetery is managed by Friends of Highgate Cemetery Trust, a not for profit organisation which depends on any revenue generated through visitors to the Cemetery and other sales including records now online. However, please note: restricted access! Avoid a wasted journey: Highgate Cemetery West is closed to the public. You cannot visit a grave without an appointment. See www.highgatecemetery.org/visit/searches.

Finding graves in the open East part of the cemetery is also very difficult. Please either read further notes on the Deceased Online website about Highgate Cemetery or visit the Cemetery’s website www.highgatecemetery.org for all the cemetery rules.

There are now records for four of London’s Magnificent Seven Cemeteries available exclusively on Deceased Online; the others being Brompton, Kensal Green, and Nunhead. Across London, we have nearly 5 million burial and cremation records for 54 cemeteries and 4 crematoria available on Deceased Online.