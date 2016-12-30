Census Find Sheds New Light on St Kilda’s History

Not all census records are found online. A few census records have been misplaced over the years. A 250-year-old census came to light during cataloguing by the National Register of Archives for Scotland (NRAS). The census lists 90 people living on the remote archipelago on 15 June 1764 – 38 males and 52 females, including 19 families and nine individuals.

The find is historically important because no one living today was aware of any census records prior to 1822. The new discovery is the oldest known record of the population of St Kilda, a small group of islands about 40 miles west of Benbecula in the Outer Hebrides. Today, the islands are uninhabited.

You can read more about the newly-discovered records in an article in the BBC News web site at https://goo.gl/0LvpkW.