New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Over 972,000 new records are available to search this Findmypast Friday, including:

Ireland Dog Licence Registers

Over 900,000 records have been added to our collection of Irish Dog Licenses. These fantastic census substitutes cover all 26 counties in the Republic of Ireland, date back to 1866, and will allow you to find out the colour, breed and sex of your ancestor’s four legged friend.

Huntingdonshire Marriages 1754-1837

Huntingdonshire Marriages 1754-1837 contains over 1,000 names taken from 26 volumes of marriage records from the Huntingdonshire district of Cambridgeshire. These records will allow you to discover when, where and to whom your ancestor was married.

Roxburghshire, Kelso Dispensary Patient Registers 1777-1781

Was your Scottish ancestor admitted to the local dispensary in the market town of Kelso? Explore registers containing over 1,700 names that list the date and outcome of patients’ treatment (such as cured, relieved of symptoms, or died).

PERSI monthly update

Over 67,000 new articles and five new titles have been added to the Periodical Source Index. The new titles cover the American Historical Society, Chicago, Maryland, and British family histories & heraldry and will allow you to discover articles, photos, and other material you might not find using traditional search methods.