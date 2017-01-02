Ellis Island Celebrates Its 125th Anniversary

January 2, 2017

Ellis Island opened as the nation’s main immigrant processing center 125 years ago on Jan. 1. More than 12 million immigrants passed through the gates of the processing center. The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation says nearly half of all Americans can trace their family roots to a person who passed through Ellis Island.

ellis-island-immigrants

The 27.5-acre island, part of the Statue of Liberty National Monument, no longer serves as a port of entry for new arrivals but it does greet about 2 million visitors a year, according to its website.

You can read more in an article by Karen Yi at http://www.nj.com/news/index.ssf/2017/01/ellis_island_anniversary.html.

