Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
The notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:
(+) Is Your Genealogy Society Growing or Shrinking?
Is the Smartphone Becoming the PC Replacement?
Borrowing Library Books on Your Phone and Tablet
Online Genealogy Dictionaries & Other References
A New Law in New Jersey Eases Privacy Rules On Adoptions
All Records for Highgate, London’s Most Celebrated Cemetery, now Available on Deceased Online
Arizona Territorial Records are now Online and are Free to Arizona Residents
Census Find Sheds New Light on St Kilda’s History
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
Jump-Start Your Personal History Writing with #52Stories Project
It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
In order to read the Plus Edition newsletter, you will need to know your user name and password. If you have forgotten your user name and password, you can retrieve them at: http://www.eogn.com/amember/member.php
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.
To all non-subscribers:
If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.
Recent Comments