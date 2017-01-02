South Carolina Archivists Seek $200,000 to Preserve Copies of Constitutions

South Carolina state archivists are seeking $200,000 to fight the effects of old conservation techniques that threaten South Carolina’s copies of seven constitutions dating to 1776. The copies are in various states of disrepair. Some appear to be in good condition but were conserved using a 1940s process that is slowly degrading the documents housed in the temperature-controlled archives.

The cellulose acetate lamination applied in the 1940s needs to be removed before it breaks down into acetic acid, said Eric Emerson, director of the S.C. Department of Archives and History. In fact, the preservation effort of the 1940s is actually accelerating the deterioration, not preserving the documents.

You can read the details in an article by Gavin Jackson in the Post and Courier at: https://goo.gl/wsn7rx.