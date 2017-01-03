Follow-Up: Is the Smartphone Becoming the PC Replacement?

Last week, I wrote Is the Smartphone Becoming the PC Replacement? at https://goo.gl/7fSfgX. A new article this week about Samsung’s upcoming flagship Galaxy S8 smartphone seems to make the predictions in my article become true even faster than I had expected. Samsung’s upcoming flagship Galaxy S8 smartphone could give users the ability to plug it into a screen and turn it into a desktop personal computer, according to a media report.
Click on the above image to view a larger version.
The All About Windows Phone blog written by Steve Litchfield contains a leaked slide from a presentation showing a Samsung smartphone being connected to a large external screen, along with a full-sized keyboard and mouse. The slide is titled “Samsung Desktop Experience” and shows a phone powering a screen to create a multi-tasking interface, presumably running on Google’s Android mobile operating system.
The article doesn’t provide much information beyond the cartoonish image of a smartphone connected to a large monitor, a full-sized keyboard, and a standard computer mouse. The word “Samsung” is also prominently displayed, along with the words, “Samsung Desktop Experience: Next Mobile Workspace.” The Samsung logo in the lower right corner insinuates that this is a slide produced by Samsung corporate.
You can read more in the All About Windows Phone blog at https://goo.gl/9ngNTG and in an article by Arjun Kharpal in the CNBC News web site at: https://goo.gl/CwWx3q.
2 Comments
I work on the campus of RIT (Rochester Institute of Technology), and a professor was commenting on how the students seem to use their phones and laptops more than they use the school supplied (and VERY nice) large desktop computers. She then said “Of course, someday, we’ll be able to just plug our phones into the monitor and use the desktop system that way, so we’ll only need a smartphone, not a laptop.”
To which I replied,” We won’t even NEED a desktop monitor and keyboard….they’ll just be virtual ones that get displayed from our smart phone!”
That’s becoming possible with the example of my current phone, the Moto Z Droid, which has a projector attachment (I don’t personally have the projector attachment, but have drooled over that AND the speakers AND the camera attachments, and if I had the money, would buy them in a snap!).
And then what I see being imagined at technology based colleges like RIT, this is MUCH closer in our future than we think!
Dick,
Windows Continuum already can control a PC from the higher end Windows Phones. See: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/Continuum
But what I’m really excited about and waiting for is for Microsoft to complete its implementation of full Windows 10 on ARM processors. Then phones with high powered ARM processors will be able to run natively all the x86 programs you now run on Windows. How you’ll get a desktop Windows app to display nicely on a 4 inch screen will be an issue, but hey, this is the way to go! See: http://www.windowscentral.com/windows-10-arm-microsofts-ultimate-mobile-device-vision-comes-view
Louis
