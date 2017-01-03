Follow-Up: Is the Smartphone Becoming the PC Replacement?

Last week, I wrote Is the Smartphone Becoming the PC Replacement? at https://goo.gl/7fSfgX. A new article this week about Samsung’s upcoming flagship Galaxy S8 smartphone seems to make the predictions in my article become true even faster than I had expected. Samsung’s upcoming flagship Galaxy S8 smartphone could give users the ability to plug it into a screen and turn it into a desktop personal computer, according to a media report.

The All About Windows Phone blog written by Steve Litchfield contains a leaked slide from a presentation showing a Samsung smartphone being connected to a large external screen, along with a full-sized keyboard and mouse. The slide is titled “Samsung Desktop Experience” and shows a phone powering a screen to create a multi-tasking interface, presumably running on Google’s Android mobile operating system.

The article doesn’t provide much information beyond the cartoonish image of a smartphone connected to a large monitor, a full-sized keyboard, and a standard computer mouse. The word “Samsung” is also prominently displayed, along with the words, “Samsung Desktop Experience: Next Mobile Workspace.” The Samsung logo in the lower right corner insinuates that this is a slide produced by Samsung corporate.

You can read more in the All About Windows Phone blog at https://goo.gl/9ngNTG and in an article by Arjun Kharpal in the CNBC News web site at: https://goo.gl/CwWx3q.