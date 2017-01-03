The American Legion’s Historical Archives

The American Legion’s digital archive has just added a bunch of new items that may be of interest to researchers with ancestors who were part of that organization as well as with people looking at military social history of that time. According the announcement at https://goo.gl/D20k1u:

“The American Legion’s Digital Archive has received a new batch of historical documents. Recently added is the full run of the National Legionnaire, a newspaper that ran more or less monthly from January 1935 through November 1948. The Legionnaire provided the latest news on Legion activities and priorities from across the country. It was folded into The American Legion Magazine as its own section in February 1949. 2017 will bring even more additions to the Digital Archive, including 30 years of press releases from the Legion’s news service. To learn how to use the archive, visit the American Legion website.”

My thanks to newsletter reader Jerry Ball for telling me about the new digital archive.