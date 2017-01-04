Best Genealogy Organization of 2016: MyHeritage

MyHeritage (the sponsor of this newsletter) has recently been named as the “Best Genealogy Organization of 2016” by Tamura Jones, a widely respected blogger and reviewer. The review states: “MyHeritage did what it should be doing: improve their products and services to deliver increased value to their users.” You can read the full review at http://www.tamurajones.net/GeneAwards2016.xhtml.

Tamura Jones also named:

Best Genealogy Product of 2016

Best New Genealogy Product of 2016

Best Genealogy Organisation of 2016

Best New Genealogy Organisation of 2016

Best New GEDCOM Technology

and also:

Worst Genealogy Product of 2016

Worst New Genealogy Product of 2016

Worst Genealogy Organisation of 2016

All of the above may be found at: http://www.tamurajones.net/GeneAwards2016.xhtml.