Best Genealogy Organization of 2016: MyHeritage

· January 4, 2017 · Current Affairs · No Comments

MyHeritage (the sponsor of this newsletter) has recently been named as the “Best Genealogy Organization of 2016” by Tamura Jones, a widely respected blogger and reviewer. The review states: “MyHeritage did what it should be doing: improve their products and services to deliver increased value to their users.” You can read the full review at http://www.tamurajones.net/GeneAwards2016.xhtml.

  • Tamura Jones also named:
  • Best Genealogy Product of 2016
  • Best New Genealogy Product of 2016
  • Best Genealogy Organisation of 2016
  • Best New Genealogy Organisation of 2016
  • Best New GEDCOM Technology

and also:

  • Worst Genealogy Product of 2016
  • Worst New Genealogy Product of 2016
  • Worst Genealogy Organisation of 2016

All of the above may be found at: http://www.tamurajones.net/GeneAwards2016.xhtml.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: