Kingston Announces the World’s Largest Capacity USB Flash Drive that has More Storage than Your Desktop Computer: 2 Terabytes

I have written often about the need to make frequent backups of your genealogy data and anything else that is important to you. While not the only backup method available, one method is by copying files to flash drives. Traditionally, flash drives have been capable of storing a few gigabytes of data although the exact number keeps increasing every few months as the manufacturers constantly release new, higher-capacity devices. Now Kingston has beat the competition by offering a two-terabyte flash drive. That’s 2,000 gigabytes! This is now the world’s largest capacity USB flash drive.

The new DataTraveler Ultimate GT is a USB flash drive that offers 2 terabytes (2,000 gigabytes) of storage. It is expected to start shipping next month. A one-terabyte version will also be available. The drive features a case made out of zinc-alloy for improved durability, and the storage capacity means you can carry over 70 hours’ worth of 4K video in your pocket. It uses a USB 3.1 high-speed interface that is also backwards compatible with older USB 2 computers. Even at USB 3.1’s high speeds, I can guess that copying 2 terabytes of data from your computer to the new flash drive will require many hours.

Kingston has not yet announced a price for the DataTraveler Ultimate GT flash drive but I am sure it won’t be cheap. USB 3 flash drives of 512 gigabytes storage capacity are already available from a number of manufacturers and sell for $170 to $225 or more. (See Warning #1 below.) I suspect the new DataTraveler Ultimate GT with four times the storage capacity will cost even more and won’t be available at bargain prices for some time yet. I don’t expect to write a review of this new flash drive until the prices drop a lot. Then I’ll buy one for review purposes and probably for my own use.

You can read more about the new DataTraveler Ultimate GT flash drive at: https://goo.gl/KHMyi1.

WARNING #1: Beware of the mislabeled flash drives that claim to have high storage capacity. See my earlier article, Beware the Flash Drive Scam, at https://goo.gl/d9aHtj for details.

WARNING #2: I would never use this or any other flash drive as my only backup. Flash drives are too easily lost or misplaced. Also, the flash drive manufacturers don’t seem to be willing to publish numbers about the expected lifetime of these devices. I will suggest that a flash drive can be a PART of a backup regimen, along with other backup media.

Never store all your data in any single device, not in a single flash drive, not in a single CD-ROM disk, and not in a single file storage service in the cloud. The wise computer user always makes multiple backup copies onto different media and stores them in different places to protect against hardware failures, natural disasters, loss or theft, or anything else that can result in the loss of a single backup copy.

L.O.C.K.S.S. – Lots Of Copies Keeps Stuff Safe