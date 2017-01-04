The State Archives of North Carolina Publishes a New Online Collection of Tax Records

The North Carolina State Archives has released a new digital collection, entitled Tax Lists and Records, drawing from General Assembly, Treasurer & Comptroller and Secretary of State records. The bulk of the records are from the Colonial and Revolutionary War eras, but some lists date from as late as 1853.

Lists sent to the General Assembly are from various counties and give the names of the heads of households and others who were subject to taxation. Horses, cattle, livestock, and other luxury goods such as carriages and coaches are also often referenced. Information about slaves may also be present in these lists.

You can learn more in the blog of the North Carolina State Archives at https://ncarchives.wordpress.com/2017/01/03/tax-lists-and-records/.

My thanks to newsletter reader Victor Jones for telling me about the new collection.