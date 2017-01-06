Complaints Filed After Logging Operations Damages Historic Illinois Cemetery

Local genealogists and archaeologists are concerned about logging damage in an historic black cemetery between Millstadt and Centreville, Illinois, that has graves from the 1800s and early 1900s, including those of Civil War soldiers. They’ve complained to local authorities about logging trucks driving through the hilly, overgrown property, known as St. George Cemetery, and knocking over, breaking or moving headstones, some a century or more old.

“It’s history, and it’s being destroyed, and nobody seems to care,” said cemetery researcher Judy Jennings, of O’Fallon, a member of the St. Clair County Genealogical Society.

The St. Clair County coroner’s office and sheriff’s department turned the case over to the state’s attorney’s office as a possible violation of the Human Skeletal Remains Act, which prohibits people from disturbing protected remains or grave markers without a permit from the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency (IHPA).

You can read more in an article by Teri Maddox in the Belleville News-Democrat at: https://goo.gl/HOvFjF.

Glen Jones January 6, 2017 at 4:01 pm

There are laws that need to be enforced there, to stop the damage

