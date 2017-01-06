Paul A. Cyr, R.I.P.

The genealogy community lost another good friend recently. Paul Albert Cyr, 66, of North Kingstown died peacefully Friday, December 30, 2016.

Paul Cyr was the head of the Genealogy Department and Special Collections at the New Bedford, Massachusetts, Free Public Library where he worked for over 30 years until his retirement. As a librarian, he helped his patrons research their families, organized lectures and exhibitions, and provided resources to writers and researchers on New Bedford and its environs. Under his direction, the Genealogy Department grew as he extended the collection.

Paul was known for his extensive knowledge of local New Bedford history. He was a popular writer and lecturer on that subject as well as on genealogy. Paul had read and indexed every New Bedford newspaper from the first one published in 1792 until the end of the 19th century. His special interest in Acadian genealogy led him to write articles and publish research on Acadian deportees in the 18th century.

You can read Paul Cyr’s obituary at: https://goo.gl/ezp9sw.