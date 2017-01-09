This might be the world’s smallest scanner. A genealogist could carry it in pocket or purse when visiting libraries or archives and make digital copies of documents, photographs, pages from books, or anything similar.

Quoting from the advertising:

SCAN ON THE GO

Swipe this hand-held scanner over any text or image, and it sends a high-res image to your phone or tablet via Bluetooth.

Kids’ artwork, documents, recipes, or just a part of a page—all look much clearer than a pic from your phone, thanks to built-in illumination. Even artwork, large books, and other images that aren’t completely flat get scanned beautifully. That can’t happen on glass or with a camera.

Scanned text has some extra features, too. You can open and edit it in Word. Or work on scanned tables in Excel. This smart scanner can even translate text for you.

Frequent trips to the library’s scanner sparked an idea for Michael Born: a smaller-scale scanner—minus the wires—would make it easy to capture images anywhere. Preserve photos digitally, get organized, or shrink some paper piles all with a personal scanner you can take anywhere.

The Dacuda pocketscan wireless scanner sells for $149.95 at https://www.thegrommet.com/tech-gadgets/dacuda. If you are interested in this device, you might want to check out the video shown below or at: https://youtu.be/tp7xKnPYLJw.

While the Dacuda pocketscan looks like a nifty gadget, I don’t believe I will purchase one. It more-or-less duplicates both the Flip-Pal scanner and the Magic Wand scanner, both of which I already have. I don’t need three pocket-size scanners. If you do purchase one, please post a comment here and tell all of us how well it works for you.