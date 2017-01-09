Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
The notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:
(+) How to Use Evernote to be a Better Genealogist
Best Genealogy Organization of 2016: MyHeritage
The Genealogy World of Twenty Years Ago
Follow-Up: Is the Smartphone Becoming the PC Replacement?
Incubation Chambers Help Libraries Save Old Newspapers
A Free Update to Family Tree Maker is Now Available
South Carolina Archivists Seek $200,000 to Preserve Copies of Constitutions
Complaints Filed After Logging Operations Damages Historic Illinois Cemetery
The State Archives of North Carolina Publishes a New Online Collection of Tax Records
Early Canadiana Online: History and Genealogy Treasures
Early Irish Birth, Marriage and Death Indexes Reach a Quarter of a Million Names
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
The American Legion’s Historical Archives
Ellis Island Celebrates Its 125th Anniversary
GenSoftReviews Announces its Users Choice Awards for 2016
Paul A. Cyr, R.I.P.
National Genealogical Society Issues Call for Proposals for the 2018 Family History Conference in Grand Rapids, Michigan
Kingston Announces the World’s Largest Capacity USB Flash Drive that has More Storage than Your Desktop Computer: 2 Terabytes
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
In order to read the Plus Edition newsletter, you will need to know your user name and password. If you have forgotten your user name and password, you can retrieve them at: http://www.eogn.com/amember/member.php
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.
To all non-subscribers:
If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.
Recent Comments