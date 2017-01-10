Oklahoma Birth and Death Record Indexes are now Online

oklahoma_deathOk2Explore is a free searchable index of births and deaths that occurred in the state of Oklahoma. Included is limited information on births occurring more than 20 years ago and deaths occurring more than 5 years ago. Visitors to the site may search the index using any combination of the subject’s name, date of event (birth or death), county of event, and sex of the subject.

The web site is available to everyone free of charge. However, keep in mind the site contains INDEXES, not all the information from these records. Once you have determined that a record of interest is on file, you are welcome to apply for a certified copy of that file. The certified copies cost money but do include all available information from the original records.

You can access the new Oklahoma State Vital Records Index at https://ok2explore.health.ok.gov.

My thanks to newsletter reader Vicki Prough for telling me about his new online resource.

