Findmypast Announce Four Days of Free Access to Over 1.9 Billion Records

Findmypast makes all birth, marriage, death & census records free to search and explore from Thursday 12th to Sunday 15th January 2017

Free access covers all records hinted against in Findmypast’s family tree builder

This includes 583 million UK BMDs, the largest collection available online including over 80 million exclusive parish records you won’t find anywhere else, over 10 million Irish Catholic Parish registers and over 140 million United States Marriages

Family historians will be supported with expert insights and how to guides

London, UK. 12th January, 2016

Leading family history website, Findmypast, has just announced that their entire collection of birth, marriage, death and census records will be completely free to search from 08:00 GMT Thursday 12th to 07:59 GMT Sunday 15th January 2017.

By providing four days of free access to these essential records, Findmypast hopes to encourage fledgling genealogists to start building their family tree and discover at least one new ancestor through their records. Researchers will also be provided with daily getting started guides, expert insights and useful how-to blogs over the course of the free weekend.

The free access will cover all 1.9 billion records currently matched against Findmypast’s family trees, including;

Over 583 million British BMDs

Over 338 million US & Canadian BMDS

Over 34 million Irish BMDS

Over 26 million Australian & New Zealand BMDS

Over 257 million British Census records

Over 703 million US & Canadian Census records

Over 9 million Irish Census records

Over 487,000 Australian & New Zealand Census records

Findmypast trees currently provide matches from birth, baptism, marriage, death, burial and census records across the UK, US, Ireland, and Australia. This includes Findmypast’s vast collections of more than 140 million United States marriages and over 10 million Irish Catholic baptisms, marriages and burials. Findmypast’s entire collection of 583 million UK BMDs – the largest available online – will also be free to explore, including over 80 million exclusive parish records you won’t find anywhere else. All UK and Irish parish records are hinted against.

Hinting allows you uncover records for multiple ancestors at once with virtually zero effort. The larger your tree, the more potential matches you’ll be presented with so it’s well worth your while to add as many ancestors as possible.

About Findmypast

Findmypast (previously DC Thomson Family History) is a British-owned world leader in online family history. It has an unrivalled record of online innovation in the field and 18 million registered users across its family of online brands, which includes Lives of the First World War, The British Newspaper Archive and Genes Reunited, amongst others.

Its lead brand, also calledFindmypast, is a searchable online archive of over four billion family history records, ranging from parish records and Censuses to migration records, military collections, historical newspapers and lots more. For members around the world, the site is a crucial resource for building family trees and conducting detailed historical research.

In April 2003, Findmypast was the first online genealogy site to provide access to the complete birth, marriage, and death indexes for England & Wales, winning the Queen’s Award for Innovation. Since that time, the company has digitised records from across the globe, including the 1911 Census which they digitised in association with The National Archives.

