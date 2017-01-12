High Winds Damage Cemeteries in Colorado Springs

· January 12, 2017 · Current Affairs · One Comment

This must have been some storm! City officials closed all cemeteries in Colorado Springs, Colorado, indefinitely because of the damage caused by the wind.

Evergreen cemetery has nearly 50 trees toppled. Many hit and damaged headstones below. “There’s a lot of 100 year old graves, 140 year old graves that there’s nobody to contact,” said Manager Jody Sanchez Skamarak.

You can learn a bit more and watch a video of the damage in an article by Bill Folsom in the KOAA web site at https://goo.gl/XXwe9K.

My thanks to newsletter reader Joan Hanlon for telling me about this story.

One Comment

Joan Hanlon January 12, 2017 at 1:48 pm

At their highest peak, the winds were measured at 101 mph! Colorado Springs can be a windy city, but this was pretty devastating.

Like

Reply

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: