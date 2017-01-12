High Winds Damage Cemeteries in Colorado Springs

This must have been some storm! City officials closed all cemeteries in Colorado Springs, Colorado, indefinitely because of the damage caused by the wind.

Evergreen cemetery has nearly 50 trees toppled. Many hit and damaged headstones below. “There’s a lot of 100 year old graves, 140 year old graves that there’s nobody to contact,” said Manager Jody Sanchez Skamarak.

You can learn a bit more and watch a video of the damage in an article by Bill Folsom in the KOAA web site at https://goo.gl/XXwe9K.

My thanks to newsletter reader Joan Hanlon for telling me about this story.