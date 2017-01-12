Registration Opens Feb. 1 for International German Genealogy ‘Connections’ Conference in July

The following announcement was written by the International German Genealogy Partnership:

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.—Registration opens Feb. 1 for the 2017 International Germanic Genealogy Conference, set for July 28-30 in Minneapolis, Minn.

Early, discounted registration runs through March: $225 for individuals belonging to organizations that are members of the International German Genealogy Partnership (formerly German-American Genealogical Partnership), and $250 for all others. Regular registration begins April 1 at the standard rate, $299.

Register by completing and mailing a print form or by completing the online form available at the Partnership website www.IGGPartner.org, set to go live in late January. Print forms can be downloaded from the website and are also available through local genealogy societies that are members of the Partnership.

A 12-page registration booklet containing specifics on the conference, including daily schedules and presentations, is available on the website and in print from local societies.

Hotel rooms at the Minneapolis Marriott Northwest Hotel in Brooklyn Park, Minn., venue for the conference, sold out in December. Additional nearby hotels are offering special rates for conference attendees. Go to www.IGGPartner.org or www.GGSMN.org for hotel information and room reservations.

The conference features more than 70 presentations over three full days. An all-star lineup of speakers includes many well-known international figures, including Roger Minert, Ernest Thode, Dirk Weissleder of Germany, Baerbel Johnson, Fritz Juengling, Michael Lacopo, James Beidler, Paula Stuart-Warren, Teresa Steinkamp McMillin, Jill Morelli, Stephen Morse, and others from Germany and Australia.

The conference —“Connections: International. Cultural. Personal.” — also offers a unique opportunity for German genealogists to make personal connections nationally and internationally. Daily “Connections” sessions and a slate of presentations on regional specialties are planned.

“This may be one of the largest German genealogy events ever held in the United States,” said officials of the Minnesota-based Germanic Genealogy Society, host of conference and a co-founder of the Partnership, which is organizing the conference.

The International German Genealogy Partnership is a young and rapidly growing international organization. Founded in 2015, it joins German genealogy societies across America, Germany, Canada, England and other European countries, and continues to draw new societies worldwide. Partnership members include the 65 societies belonging to the Germany-based Deutsche Arbeitsgemeinschaft Genealogischer Verbände, whose leadership helped in founding the Partnership.