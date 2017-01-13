100-year-old Film of the Red Baron (Baron Von Richthofen) is Available Online

Talk about an old film! It’s from 1917, and it’s an up-close and personal look at the most legendary combat pilot who ever lived, the infamous Red Baron, Manfred von Richthofen. It shows the Baron preparing for a mission, as well as film of him putting on a flying suit prior to a flight in cold weather. If you look closely you will also see a brief glimpse of Hermann Goering.

The Baron was shot down on 21 April 1918 by Roy Brown of the Royal Navy Air Services, long before it was called the R.A.F.

You can view the film on YouTube at https://youtu.be/XIiuyijwKRs or in the video player below.

My thanks to newsletter reader Dwayne Lund for telling me about this historic film.