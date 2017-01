Actress Liv Tyler was spotted in Plattsburgh, New York, Thursday. along with a production crew filming an episode for a television show. She visited the Clinton County Clerk’s Office with an expert to research her ancestry. The visit apparently was to videotape an episode for the TV show Who Do You Think You Are on TLC.

Liv Tyler is an American actress and former child model. She is the daughter of Aerosmith’s lead singer, Steven Tyler, and model Bebe Buell.