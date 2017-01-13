Dallas Genealogical Society 2017 Writing Contest

The following announcement was written by the Dallas Genealogical Society:

Dallas, TX, January 12, 2017 – The Dallas Genealogical Society announces that its 2017 Writing Contest is open for entries beginning January 1, 2017. This is the fifth year that the Society has sponsored this contest which comes with cash prizes.

The contest is open to both members and non-members of DGS as well as amateurs and professionals. Only original material not previously published elsewhere in any format is eligible. Entries will be accepted January 1 through March 31, 2017. Winners will be announced in July 2017.

While DGS has a goal of preserving Dallas history, subject matter for the competition may range beyond the local geographic area. Articles may include:

advanced methodologies and case studies (not limited by geography)

family histories and genealogies, particularly those linked to North Texas, including those who came from or left to settle elsewhere

transcriptions, abstracts or indexes of record groups (including family records) not yet filmed or digitized that relate to Dallas or North Texas

ethnic, house, or military histories related to Dallas and surrounding counties

Entries will be judged on accuracy, clarity of writing, and overall impact and interest. First prize is $500; second prize is $300 and third prize is $100. Complete Rules and Guidelines are available at: http://www.dallasgenealogy.org/Info/Guidelines.pdf.

Winning articles are eligible to be published in Pegasus: Journal of the Dallas Genealogical Society. Past winning entries can be read in the 2013-2016 Research Issues of Pegasus, which members can access through the DGS website. Use them as examples of outstanding research and writing.

Send entries via email only, with “DGS Writing Competition” in the subject line to: pegasus@dallasgenealogy.org.

About Dallas Genealogical Society

Founded in 1955, the Dallas Genealogical Society (DGS) is the oldest continuously functioning society of its kind in Texas. The object of this Society is to educate by creating, fostering, and maintaining interest in genealogy; to assist and support the genealogy section of the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library in Dallas, Texas; and to collect, preserve, copy, and index information relating to Dallas County and its early history. The Dallas Public Library has been rated as one of the Top 10 libraries for genealogy research in the U.S. by Family Tree Magazine.

DGS is a nonprofit, tax-exempt corporation and a member of the National Genealogical Society (NGS) and the Federation of Genealogical Societies (FGS).