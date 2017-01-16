Alaska State Historical Records Advisory Board seeks Applications for Journeyman

Would you like to train others in how to preserve old records? Would you like to travel in Alaska, a fascinating state?

The Alaska State Historical Records Advisory Board (ASHRAB), a board which promotes the collection, preservation, and accessibility of historical records found in Alaskan repositories, is sponsoring a Journeyman Archival Processing Program. This venture will fund the work and travel of two journeyman-level archivists as they travel to an Alaskan repository and offer six weeks of hands-on archival arrangement and description services.

The program, which seeks to organize, preserve, and share information regarding Alaska’s historical records online, is available to boroughs, municipalities, non-profits, and tribal organizations.

Details may be found in the Juneau Empire web site at: https://goo.gl/CrIvL1.