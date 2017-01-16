Online eBook: Acadian Culture in Maine

If you have Acadian ancestry, especially those who moved from Acadia to northern Maine, you will want to read a 92-page report on the history and culture of Maine’s upper St. John Valley that is available online free of charge. Acadian Culture in Maine, a 1994 publication of the National Park Service can be found on the web site of the University of Maine at Fort Kent Acadian Archives at http://acim.umfk.maine.edu.

The 1994 print run was limited to 1,000 copies that sold out quickly. The Park Service did not have the necessary funds for a second publication. Now the Park Service has made the book available online at no charge. The result is lower expenses for the National Park Service and a much wider audience for this reference book.

The Acadians featured in this book are those Americans of French descent connected by history to the upper St. John Valley of Maine and New Brunswick, including the descendants of early Acadian settlers of the St. John Valley.

The book details the travels of the Acadians from Gran Pre, Nova Scotia, through the Gran Derangement by the British, who scattered the Acadians up and down the East Coast. The Web site has 110 new color images that did not appear in the original book. The images include paintings by Edmundston, New Brunswick, artist Claude Picard, including one of the Gran Derangement, or the expulsion of Acadians.

The Web site creators also added teachers’ references and lesson plans to teach the travails of the Acadians. The site includes a wealth of information on Acadians in Maine. The book also can be printed from the site.

I spent a fascinating evening reading this online book. Of course, it was fascinating to me because about 50% of my ancestors were French-speaking Acadians and Quebecois who lived in the St. John River Valley. I especially noted the pictures of two different churches in which many of my ancestors were christened or married or were mourned at their funerals.

If you have an interest in Acadian history, you will enjoy this online book. If you have French-speaking ancestors from the St. John River Valley, you will more than enjoy it; you will find it fascinating.

Acadian Culture in Maine can be found at http://acim.umfk.maine.edu.