Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
The notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:
This Newsletter is Twenty-One Years Old!
(+) The Best-Kept Secret Competitor to Dropbox
(+) The Easiest Methods of Selling Information on the Web – Part #1
The Myth of Wearing White Gloves
Family Tree Website Reveals Personal Address, Family Information
Oklahoma Birth and Death Record Indexes are now Online
High Winds Damage Cemeteries in Colorado Springs
NEHGS and the Boston Archdiocese to Cooperate in Building the Nation’s First Extensive Database of Church Records
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
Registration Opens Feb. 1 for International German Genealogy ‘Connections’ Conference in July
100-year-old Film of the Red Baron (Baron Von Richthofen) is Available Online
Dallas Genealogical Society 2017 Writing Contest
Two Baby Boys are Twins, but an Italian Court Says They Aren’t Brothers
Dacuda – PocketScan Wireless Scanner
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
In order to read the Plus Edition newsletter, you will need to know your user name and password. If you have forgotten your user name and password, you can retrieve them at: http://www.eogn.com/amember/member.php
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.
To all non-subscribers:
If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.
Recent Comments