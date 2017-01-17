Another Funny Obituary: Kay A. Heggestad

· January 17, 2017 · People · 3 Comments

There have been a number of humous obituaries lately. The latest is for Kay A. Heggestad of Madison, Wisconsin:

Kay Ann Heggestad, age 72, bought the farm, is no more, has ceased to be, left this world, is bereft of life, gave up the ghost, kicked the bucket, murió, c’est fini. She died on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, after a wimpy non-battle with multiple myeloma, a nasty bone marrow cancer, after almost two years to the date of diagnosis. No one should say she fought a courageous battle, because she did not! Unlike most folks, she complained all the way. What a whiner! She was ready to quit treatment many times but her family pushed her to continue, which was good since she then had time to have parties and say good-bye to friends and relatives.

You can read the entire obit at https://goo.gl/2j1bWV.

My thanks to newsletter reader Roberta Martin for telling me about this obituary.

I think I need to start writing my own obituary now in order to make sure it says exactly what I want to convey. How about yours?

3 Comments

Leonard McCown January 17, 2017 at 12:11 pm

Lovely tribute to a remarkable lady!

Anne Kasuboski January 17, 2017 at 12:18 pm

I encourage everyone to read the rest of the obituary. What a hoot! I wish i had met this remarkable woman.

Mary Holland January 17, 2017 at 2:02 pm

Mine is basically written – who else can you trust to mention everything you want in it.
I do like the 2nd one here as well. Her family obviously loved her very much and just wanted everyone to know why they did.
Most interesting and it would have been great to know someone like that.
Thanks for sharing, Dick.

