Family Tree Survey for Heredis

Heredis is a powerful genealogy program for both Windows and Macintosh that is very popular in Europe and in a number of other countries as well. You can see my earlier articles about Heredis by starting at: https://goo.gl/Xe7jPJ.

Now the team that produces Heredis is asking customers and non-customers alike to answer some survey questions. The introduction to the survey says, “That’s why today we would like to get more insights on American genealogists so we can offer them the best family tree program.”

Here is your chance to help a company improve its product. The survey may be found at: https://goo.gl/DgbCnU.