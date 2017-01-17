Legacy Genealogy Cruise 2017 announced: Pacific Coast – September 22-29, 2017

Genealogy cruises are some of the most enjoyable trips I have ever taken. Now the long-time cruise experts who produce Legacy Family Tree software have announced they will hold a cruise September 22-29, 2017 along the Pacific coast:

The 14th annual Legacy Genealogy Cruise, to be held September 22-29, 2017, departs from Seattle, Washington aboard Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas ship and will feature top genealogy speakers including members of the Legacy Family Tree staff. We will cruise the Pacific Coast and visit the following ports:

Seattle, WA

Astoria, OR

San Francisco, CA

Victoria, British Columbia

Genealogy Classes at Sea

While at sea attend classes taught by some of genealogy’s finest educators, Legacy Family Tree webinar speakers, and Legacy developers. In addition to the classes, you will benefit from the small-group sessions and lots of time to learn from each other.

The Ship

Is it adventure you seek, or a restful retreat from life on land? Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas® is home to an array of innovations that give you whatever type of vacation you desire. Catch a wave on the FlowRider® surf simulator, or climb a rock wall that overlooks the sea. Find your adventure on the basketball court, ice-skating rink or mini-golf course. If it’s zen you seek, achieve it poolside or at the relaxing VitalitySM Spa. Liven up your nights on the Royal Promenade, with parades, dancing, and duty-free shopping deals. Enjoy spacious public areas, enhanced staterooms, new virtual balconies, and a spectacular three-story dining room with new dining experiences, this ship has room for your whole crew.

Reservations or questions

Prices begin at $428 per person, based on double occupancy. The price includes:

Genealogy classes

Shipboard accommodations

Ocean transportation

Meals

Some beverages

Most onboard entertainment

Transportation to Seattle, port charges, gratuities, government fees/taxes, and optional tours are extra.

Click here to learn more or to securely book your cruise online.

To reserve a cabin, or ask questions, contact our travel coordinator, Christy, at 1-425-222-6222 or send an email to LegacyFamilyTreeCruise@gmail.com.

More Information

For class descriptions, frequently asked questions, descriptions of the places we’ll visit, or pictures of our past cruises, visit http://www.legacyfamilytree.com/CruiseInfo_2017.asp.