Plymouth (England) History Centre is Now Under Construction

The Plymouth City Council took a big step towards providing a brand new home for its archive collections when Councillor Sam Davey, the Deputy Lord Mayor, put the first spade in the ground to start construction of the Plymouth History Centre.

The new facility will be an extension to the existing Central Library and house a host of material from the Plymouth & West Devon Record Office, South West Film & Television Archive and South West Image Bank. It is part of a project which will also join together the existing Museum and Library buildings and convert accommodation at St Luke’s church into a high quality exhibition and events space.

Construction is due to complete in summer 2019 and the entire site will be open by spring 2020 as part of Plymouth’s Mayflower celebrations.

You can read more on the Federation of Family History Societies’ web site at http://www.ffhs.org.uk/news/news170117.php and on the Plymouth Arts & Heritage web site at https://plymhearts.org/2017/01/16/ground-breaking-moment/. You can also watch a short video of the groundbreaking ceremony at https://youtu.be/KxfWuZ4mB6s as well as in the video player below.