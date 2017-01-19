I have written numerous times about the advantages of storing files online, popularly called “in the cloud.” Yet many people are reluctant to use this technology because of phobias about security and the perceived threat of someone else accessing the stored data. Actually, these “threats” were resolved years ago but old fears linger on.

Corporate IT directors have to be even more cautious about storing their employers’ secrets and other corporate data. Yet, corporate IT directors worldwide have evaluated the risks and most have adopted cloud computing in a big way. According to Ooma (a provider of Internet-based VoIP telephone services to individuals and corporations alike) in an article entitled Business in the Cloud:

“Three of the leading cloud storage providers are Dropbox, Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive.

“Number of Users: Dropbox had 50 million users in 2011, after which it grew to 100 million in November 2012, 200 million in November 2013, 400 million in June 2015 and 500 million in March 2016. Google Drive had 120 million users in November 2013. It grew to 190 million in June 2014 and 240 million in October 2014. Microsoft OneDrive had 250 million users in November 2014 and 500 million users in October 2015. Microsoft OneDrive had the largest number of paid accounts, with 11% of users. Google Drive only had 0.42% of users paying, and for Dropbox, it was only 0.03%.”

The same article also states:

“Dropbox offers 2 GB of free storage and sees 1.2 billion files uploaded daily. A stunning 4,000 file edits are made every second. Google Drive offers 15 GB of free storage and is integrated into the suite of Google services, so if you have a Gmail account, you also have Google Drive. Microsoft OneDrive offers 5 GB of free storage and is built into the operating systems of Windows 8 and 10.”

You can read the entire article, including a long infographic, at: http://www.ooma.com/blog/business-in-the-cloud.

Yes, I use cloud storage multiple times daily. This article, and thousands of other articles I have written, are all being stored in the cloud. I also store my checkbook information, credit card numbers, income tax records, family photographs, my genealogy information, and much more in the cloud where everything is secure and easily available to me at any time on my desktop computer, laptop computer, tablet computer, and cell phone, almost anywhere I happen to be.