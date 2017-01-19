Thinking Across Time: Researching USCIS Records

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will present an online webinar on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at 1 p.m. Eastern time. The speaker will be historical records expert Marian L. Smith who will showcase late 19th and 20th century US immigration and nationality records. She will also discuss how using a timeline can help one predict what immigration and naturalization records may exist for a given immigrant, and how to request records from USCIS.

This webinar will continue the “T-458 Revisited” series with focus on INS immigration correspondence files at the National Archives in Washington, DC. This session will expand upon guidance already found on the USCIS website with additional examples and advice.

The online session will be held at: https://uscisconnect.connectsolutions.com/yourquestions/

USCIS is now using Adobe Connect to deliver webinars. If you have never attended an Adobe Connect meeting before, you need to prepare in advance for this online session:

dorieshep January 19, 2017 at 1:10 pm

I have never been in this type conference. I printed the article AND want to be on the Webinair. Do I just login and use the T-458 code to hear the “live conference at the designated time on 1/24/2017?” Dorie Sheppard

mygenandkin@gmail.com

816-305-4114

