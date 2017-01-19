Use Send Anywhere for Secure Sending of Files

If there’s one thing you should keep both anonymous and disposable, it’s any file that you share with friends or family on the web. Sending an attached file from your email account is risky. First, normal email is non-secure; hackers can easily intercept it. Once intercepted, the same hackers can easily retrieve the attached file. Sending something private? It’s best to not use email!

A better method is to use a disposable file transfer service for privacy’s sake. You can find a dozen or more file transfer services. I prefer Send Anywhere because (1.) the service is free and (2.) the recipient can only retrieve the file(s) if he or she knows the 6-digit key used when you sent it and (3.) Send Anywhere deletes the file(s) immediately from the company’s servers as soon as the recipient finishes retrieving the file(s). Use of the 6-digit key locks out most hackers. However, don’t send the key via email!

Many Send Anywhere users regularly send files up to 100 gigabytes in size through the mobile app and up to 300 gigabytes by using the desktop apps.

Send Anywhere is very popular amongst professional as well as semi-professional videographers as they often have to send very large video files. However, it will also work with any other types of files as well. With Send Anywhere, you can send up to 10 gigabytes in one transmission which will also be stored in the cloud for 7 days without charge.

Send Anywhere requires no software installation; simply open a web page and go to Send Anywhere’s web site at https://send-anywhere.com to send or receive files. However, you may find it a bit more convenient to first install (optional) Send Anywhere software, available for Windows, Macintosh, Android, iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon Kindle, Debian 8.0 Linux, or Ubuntu 12.04 Linux. I normally use the web version as it requires no software installation and I can use it from any computer.

Not bad for a free service! Check it out at https://send-anywhere.com.