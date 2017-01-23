HSTRY Changes its Name to Sutori and Adds New Capabilities

In the December 29, 2014 newsletter (at https://goo.gl/WXiqDa), I wrote about HSTRY, a FREE multimedia timeline creation tool that will work on your laptop, Chromebook, iPad, or tablet. I stated that “It is designed for classroom use by teachers and students. However, I think it is also a great tool for use in history and genealogy.”

The company has not stood still since my article was published. The company has expanded its services and also changed its name to Sutori. The multimedia timeline creation tool is now available at: http://www.sutori.com.

You might also want to look at the following pages:

Your Royal ancestors – PART OF WHO YOU ARE – https://www.sutori.com/story/your-ancestors-who-do-you-think-you-are

The research effort with Sutori to find a Jamaican grandfather: J. Henry Williams – https://www.sutori.com/story/plantain-james-henry-mortimer-williams

Jump in the TARDIS with me, because you’re about to find out the TRUTH about your family as we travel back in time – https://www.sutori.com/story/ben-josh-do-you-really-know-your-family