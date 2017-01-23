Still Another So-Called Family Tree Website Reveals Your Personal Address and Family Information

I wrote recently (at https://goo.gl/C6p932) about a new web site that claims to be a family history and genealogy service but seems to be primarily a site that publishes personal information about individuals. That web site is not alone. Still another web site has now appeared with a very similar offering. In fact, there are dozens of such web sites on the Internet that make money by selling your personal information and mine.
Radaris.com claims to be “a comprehensive public records search engine for information about people, properties, businesses and professionals.” The company’s press release states, “Radaris customers can start to build their family tree now without unnecessary time or expense.”
However, there appears to be little information about ancestors or family history on the site. Instead, Radaris appears to be a search engine that scours various public records found on multiple sources, gathering information about the people and places in our lives, and using it to create information to be sold to anyone who wishes it.
The site’s home page states:
“Radaris provides access to information about people, properties, businesses and professionals, available as one-time reports and subscriptions. We are the industry’s provider of the most comprehensive profiles sourcing data from the nation’s largest providers and dynamically integrating these profiles with social mentions, factual references and billions of public records in real time. Your profiles are continuously changing and expanding as public digital data is captured. You can also subscribe to our monitoring services and get instant updates, to view the new information that we have analyzed and added to your custom profiles.”
I experimented a bit with the site. My name and personal information wasn’t listed with my current address. However, when I specified the ZIP code where I used to live, Radaris listed my name, former address, and several of my relatives. It also claimed I was related to several people who are unknown to me. I then searched for information about several of my friends and relatives. Radaris found every one of them.
For a fee, Radaris also offers a “full report” that presumably contains even more personal information. I didn’t bother to purchase any reports.
The following is a press release issued today by Radaris. Notice the reference to genealogy even though the company doesn’t seem to offer any information about ancestors or family history :
Radaris, the public records search engine, has expanded its data to include more extensive family history records. The records include full names of family members and links to a detailed profile for each individual. The new data allows Radaris to give a more complete biography of every person listed on the site. It is included in both free profiles and premium reports.
Genealogy is the second most popular hobby in the country (after gardening) with nearly $2.3 billion spent each year on gaining access to family history records. This number has been increasing steadily due to interest in new DNA genetic testing and analysis, and greater access to established family trees, genealogy records and historical resources. Amateur genealogists account for more than 88 million ancestry related Google searches annually and often spend more than $1 thousand each year researching new records and resources.
While preliminary genealogical research frequently begins with interviewing parents, grandparents and known relatives, the next step is typically to find long lost relatives. The goal of this process is to document one’s life and family history in a form, such as a class family tree, that can be shared and maintained for future generations.
Radaris has added this new set of public record data to meet these new demands for the most current and accurate data available. Through the deeper family history records and family member data, Radaris customers can start to build their family tree now without unnecessary time or expense. The existing profiles supplement this research with the most recent contact information such as phone numbers and addresses without paying for a full report.
The new data is available today at Radaris.com for anyone to start a free genealogical research project by searching known relatives and following the linked profiles to recent family relations.
About Radaris
Radaris (https://radaris.com/) is a public records search engine. Radaris.com provides free public profiles along with premium background checks, contact information reports and other information tools.
I guess any site that list you and family members could technically be called a family tree albeit highly deceptive when the words ‘geneology’ and ‘family history’ are used in their advertising. No different than looking you up in the phone book and also seeing your spouse also listed – doesn’t make it a family tree book. Thankyou for posting this Dick. And each time you bring another dubious site to our attention I’m going to write down the name of the site and keep a list pinned to my bulletin board next to my computer for easy reminder of which sites to stay away from. It’s getting all too confusing now to keep track of who’s been naughty and who’s been nice.
As has been posted many times in the comment sections regarding these sites, there are HUNDREDS of these sites. Radaris is not new, it has been around for years; maybe longer than FamilyTreeNow.
I ran across a site today with an ad that mentioned it “scanned 216 information broker sites” in it’s search for sites like this. [I’ll see if I can find the link.] As more historical records come on line, like probate records from the past, these “information brokers” are bound to capitalize on them to expand their markets into genealogical research. Genealogists are not the only legitimate professions to use these sites. When SSDI was threatened, I lead a group that networked with about 40 professions that needs access to public records in order to do their legitimate jobs for legitimate purposes.
Doing a “Google” search on a person’s name often times produces more information in the “hit list” than several of these sites produces – including links to social media where participants publicly lump their friends and family members into groups with labels attached – like minor children nieces and nephews. Working on a probate case this morning, the Florida voter registration online provide complete name and birth date for each adult in the family. Another click on a Google hit went to the property records for their addresses. By the way, much of this same info was available in ancestry.
I have mixed feelings about these sites, and would certainly clean up any information about children in my family. But the only way to stop these sites is through legislated regulation.And when we regulate the ones we don’t want, the regulators are not going to overlook the ones we want to keep because they are “genealogy sites.”
