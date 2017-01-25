An Online Database: New York Philharmonic Subscribers, 1883-1907

· January 25, 2017 · Online Sites · No Comments

logo-nyphilGenealogy information is wherever you find it! One unusual resource is a database of subscribers to the New York Philharmonic up to about 1953. It is indexed and linked to digital images of the subscription books. The books contain names and home address of concert goers. This may be a great resource for someone with ancestors in New York City.

You can access the list of New York Philharmonic Subscribers, 1883-1907 at: http://archives.nyphil.org/index.php/subscribers.

My thanks to newsletter reader Mike Provard for telling me about this online resource.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: