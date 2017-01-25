Family History Hosting Announces GedSite Version 1.3 is Released

A few weeks ago I wrote, “I predict GedSite will be a winner; very popular within the genealogy community.” Indeed, this is one prediction that seems to be coming true. The program has only been available a few weeks but already has generated a lot of interest.

If you are not yet familiar with GedSite, I will point out the program reads GEDCOM files and then creates HTML pages that create gorgeous web sites to upload to the Internet or to share with relatives privately via flash drives, CD disks, or other removable media or via cloud-based file storage. (All modern genealogy programs can create GEDCOM files.) If you do not have your own web site available, John’s company, Family History Hosting, LLC, will even add your HTML pages in two mouseclicks to the company’s web severs for a modest fee.

John Cardinal also seems to be busy adding new features, most of them suggested by his new customers. The following announcement was written by John:

Short development cycles and frequent releases deliver innovation to customers

North Andover, MA – January 25, 2017 – Family History Hosting, LLC is pleased to announce GedSite version 1.3, the most recent release of this must-have tool for any genealogist creating web sites from GEDCOM files. This release features a powerful record-filtering capability so users can restrict the people included in their sites to a subset of the GEDCOM file contents. In the coming weeks, the filter capability will be applied to other areas of the program, including a new “list of people” feature for creating custom lists and indexes.

“We promised frequent free updates for licensed customers, and we have delivered” said John Cardinal, CEO and Founder of Family History Hosting. “There have been ten releases since our initial release in November, and eight of those releases have included significant new features.”

Soliciting and acting on customer feedback is an integral part of the GedSite development process. Major features are on a master schedule, but frequent releases mean minor enhancements requested by customers are often delivered within a week or two.

Cardinal provided an example of rapid response to customer feedback. “In version 1.3, we delivered three customer-requested enhancements related to our map links feature, all of which were requested after January 10.”

GedSite creates HTML pages that can be published on the web or shared privately via removable media or cloud-based file storage. Genealogists who do not plan to share their research via a web site will find GedSite useful for personal use: reviewing an unpublished site is easy and provides an all-encompassing view of lineage, names, events, places, citations, sources, and media exhibits.

The Publish feature in GedSite is closely integrated with the Family History Hosting web hosting service. With two mouse clicks, your site is uploaded to the server, a process so simple and fast that customers update their sites frequently, and frequent updates keep your site interesting to your visitors.

For more information about GedSite, see the product homepage at http://www.gedsite.com. To purchase a GedSite license, visit Family History Hosting’s software sales site at http://www.familyhistoryhosting.com/oc.