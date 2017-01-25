FREE Grandparent Inheritance Charts from Legacy Tree Genealogists, Inc.

Legacy Tree Genealogists, Inc., a firm of professional genealogists, has released FREE Grandparent Inheritance Charts. The charts are interesting because a grandchild can actually determine the exact percentage of DNA he/she shares with each grandparent – with only three total tests (him/herself, one paternal grandparent, one maternal grandparent).

(The above chart is compressed significantly in order to fit the available space in this newsletter. The charts you create at https://www.legacytree.com/inheritance will be much larger and contain the data YOU supply.)

Here is the announcement written by Legacy Tree Genealogists:

Salt Lake City — Legacy Tree Genealogists, the world’s highest client-rated genealogy research firm and a leader in custom family history services, has announced the release of a free online tool which enables users to easily discover the percentages and segments of DNA inherited from each grandparent, often referred to as chromosome mapping. The tool produces a chart illustrating shared DNA segments by utilizing results from three autosomal DNA tests: one for themselves, one for a paternal grandparent and one for a maternal grandparent.

“On average, individuals will inherit approximately 25 percent of their DNA from each grandparent,” explains Paul Woodbury, Sr. Genetic Genealogist for Legacy Tree. “However, there can be quite a bit of variance, and the results can be fascinating. There is an innate human desire to know who we are, and where we come from, and this tool helps bring that desire to life in a very tangible way.”

When an individual tests themselves, a paternal grandparent and a maternal grandparent, it is possible to identify the segments and percentages of DNA shared in common with each of their four grandparents. Any large segment of DNA that an individual shares with their grandparent was inherited from that grandparent. At any location on a person’s paternal chromosome, they can only have inherited DNA from either their paternal grandfather or their paternal grandmother. It is impossible to have inherited a single location from both grandparents on the same side. Therefore, any DNA that an individual does not share with a tested grandparent by process of elimination had to have come from the other grandparent on that side of their ancestry.

“By testing yourself, a paternal grandparent and a maternal grandparent, we can identify the amounts and segments of DNA you inherited from each of your grandparents, not just the ones you tested,” said Woodbury. “If you have tested more than two of your grandparents, great! Our tool accepts data for 2, 3, or 4 grandparents. The tool may also be used by those without living grandparents to determine which portions of their own DNA were inherited by their descendants.”

For an additional cost Legacy Tree Genealogists can take information from the Grandparent Inheritance Chart a step further and identify exactly which genes, and corresponding traits and characteristics, you inherited from each of your grandparents. Additionally, we can use chromosome mapping to explore which segments of DNA you inherited from more distant ancestors, and results can be used to extend your family tree.

To create your own free Grandparent Inheritance Chart access the tool at https://www.legacytree.com/inheritance. For additional information on Legacy Tree services, including chromosome mapping and genetic testing plans, please visit https://www.legacytree.com.