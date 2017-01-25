New U.S. Budget Blueprint May Affect Genealogists

January 25, 2017

Madge Maril, Associate Editor of Family Tree Magazine, has written a brief article in the magazine’s blog that warns of the proposed loss of one of genealogy’s major tools: the free Chronicling America newspaper search website, used by many genealogists to find information about ancestors and other relatives in local newspapers.

The Chronicling America web site is a service of the National Endowment of the Humanities (NEH), an independent federal agency funding humanities programs in the United States. Madge Maril points out the new administration’s federal budget blueprint proposes elimination of the National Endowment for the Humanities. If that passes, the Chronicling America newspaper search website probably will go offline.

You can read Madge Maril’s article in the Family Tree Magazine Blog at: https://goo.gl/0b0Zlz.

2 Comments

Lark Robart January 25, 2017 at 1:02 pm

This is quite disturbing. I read Madge Maril’s article and followed the link to the NEH website, which has all the info you’ll need to get in touch with your Senators and the President.

Sue January 25, 2017 at 1:19 pm

If this happens, perhaps genealogists and others interested could start a “Go Fund Me” page to raise enough money to keep it operating. We all could help our government trim its expenditures if we contributed to causes that we wanted. Federal govt. expenditures are way out of line. Lets try and be more conservative.

