One Couple’s Descendants that Stay Together But Changed the Tradition

The very first edition of The New York Times on Sept. 18, 1851, known then as The New-York Daily Times, contained one wedding announcement, and one wedding announcement only, for the newlyweds Sarah Mullett and John Grant. The ceremony took place at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Fredonia, the town in western New York where the bride had grown up.

Today, oil portraits of John and Sarah hang side by side in the New Haven, Connecticut family room of a descendant. John and Sarah both are wearing black, and a similarly dour and humorless expression, as if they had whispered to each other beforehand, “Don’t smile!”

The couple’s grandson, Havens Grant, went to Yale, became a lawyer in New York City, married a free-spirited poet and ran a moonshine business on the side during Prohibition.

Today, the Grant descendants gather every Christmas take a family photo with John and Sarah’s portraits in the background. In a recent photograph, everyone was dressed in the opposite manner of their ancestors. Each person in the latest family photograph is wearing colorful tie-dyed scarves or shirts.

You can read much more about this (now) colorful family in The New York Times article by Lois Smith Brady at https://goo.gl/ThbHQ6.