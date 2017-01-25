Second Armenian Genealogy Conference to Take Place in Detroit March 17-19
Dick Eastman · January 25, 2017 · Uncategorized · No Comments
Dick Eastman, author
Dick Eastman has been involved in genealogy for more than 35 years. He has worked in the computer industry for more than 40 years in hardware, software, and managerial positions. By the early 1970s, Dick was already using a mainframe computer to enter his family data on punch cards. He built his first home computer in 1980.
Subscribe to the FREE Standard Edition Newsletter!
Want to receive a once-a-day email message containing links to all the
new articles published here? Click
here to subscribe to the FREE mailing list.
You can unsubscribe at any time within seconds. Details may be found here.
You can subscribe to the Plus Edition here: https://blog.eogn.com/subscribe-to-the-plus-edition.
Read the Plus Edition Newsletter
Click here to subscribe to the Plus Edition newsletter for about 38¢ per week!.
Steal these articles!
Yes, you may copy and republish MOST of the articles in this newsletter elsewhere, with a few exceptions. See COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for details.
Important Links
- Are you new to genealogy? Read this.
- Read the Plus Edition Newsletter
- Subscribe to the Plus Edition Newsletter
- Give the Gift of an EOGN Newsletter Plus Edition Subscription
- Subscribe to the FREE Standard Edition Newsletter
- Renew Your Plus Edition Newsletter
- Search for Past Newsletter Articles
- Comments from Plus Edition Subscribers
- Calendar of Genealogy Events
- Encyclopedia of Genealogy
- RootsBooks.com – Your Online Genealogy Bookstore
- This Newsletter's Chat Room
- Click here to Print, Email, or Save Articles as a PDF file on Your Computer
- You are invited to forward or republish these articles for non-commercial purposes! See COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for details.
- Why You Might Not be Receiving the Plus Edition Email Messages
- How to Change the Address on Your Email Newsletter Subscription
- Follow this newsletter on: Facebook, Google+ and Twitter.
- Dick Eastman's other publication: the Privacy Blog
- Contact Dick Eastman
Recent Posts
- One Couple’s Descendants that Stay Together But Changed the Tradition
- Second Armenian Genealogy Conference to Take Place in Detroit March 17-19
- FREE Grandparent Inheritance Charts from Legacy Tree Genealogists, Inc.
- An Online Database: New York Philharmonic Subscribers, 1883-1907
- Navajo Nation Library To Digitize 1960s Oral History Archive
- New U.S. Budget Blueprint May Affect Genealogists
- How to Opt Out of the Most Popular People Search Sites
- January 25 is Robert Burns Day So Let’s Eat Vegetarian Haggis
- HSTRY Changes its Name to Sutori and Adds New Capabilities
- Still Another So-Called Family Tree Website Reveals Your Personal Address and Family Information
- All New Chromebooks Will Run Android Apps
- Findmypast Release New Leicestershire Collection
- Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent
- Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
- (+) Save Something for Future Generations: Create a Time Capsule
- Genealogical Publishing Company Adds a New Online Catalog Solely for Genealogy eBooks
- New Records Available to Search This Findmypast Friday
- Use Send Anywhere for Secure Sending of Files
- Cloud Storage
- Thinking Across Time: Researching USCIS Records
Most Popular Articles in Recent Days
- Still Another So-Called Family Tree Website Reveals Your Personal Address and Family Information
- How to Opt Out of the Most Popular People Search Sites
- HSTRY Changes its Name to Sutori and Adds New Capabilities
- January 25 is Robert Burns Day So Let's Eat Vegetarian Haggis
- All New Chromebooks Will Run Android Apps
- Family Tree Website Reveals Personal Address, Family Information
- Findmypast Release New Leicestershire Collection
- Thinking Across Time: Researching USCIS Records
- Can You Marry Your Cousin?
- Genealogical Publishing Company Adds a New Online Catalog Solely for Genealogy eBooks
Categories
- Announcements (40)
- Books (129)
- Business News (107)
- CD-ROM (3)
- Cloud Services (35)
- Conferences (204)
- Current Affairs (279)
- DNA (116)
- Education (68)
- Film/Photos (3)
- Food and Drink (5)
- From the Archives (1)
- From the In-box (1)
- Games (1)
- Genealogy Basics (96)
- Hardware (83)
- Help Wanted (12)
- Heraldry (5)
- History (225)
- Humor (6)
- Legal Affairs (102)
- Music (4)
- Off Topic (44)
- Online Sites (688)
- Opinion (5)
- People (120)
- Photography (51)
- Plus Edition Article (45)
- Podcast (6)
- Preservation (99)
- Scams (10)
- Societies (177)
- Software (219)
- Sponsor (2)
- Television (4)
- This Newsletter (69)
- Travel (34)
- Uncategorized (41)
- Video & Television (108)
- Web/Tech (12)
- Webinars & Podcasts (5)
- Weblogs (2)
Search Past Newsletter Articles
Archives
Meet Dick Eastman in Person
January 28 - Brevard Genealogical Society and the Genealogical Society of North Brevard, Melbourne, Florida
February 8-11 - RootsTech, Salt Lake City, Utah
February 26 - March 5 - Genealogy Cruise - San Juan, Puerto Rico; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; Phillipsburg, St. Maarten; returning to Ft. Lauderdale
March 30 - April 1 - Reykjavík, Iceland
April 3 - 5 - Copenhagen, Denmark
April 6 - 8 - Who Do You Think You Are? Live! 2017 conference - Birmingham, England
June 2-5 - New Zealand Society of Genealogists conference, Auckland, New Zealand
June 7-10 - Sydney, Australia
This Newsletter is Mobile Friendly!
Blog Stats
- 6,903,451 hits
Recent Comments