668,000 Pittsburgh, PA Cemetery Records Now Online

Including neighboring communities throughout the Allegheny County area.

San Diego, CA, January 21, 2017– Interment.net, an online cemetery records archive serving genealogists since 1997, recently added over 668,000 records from 29 cemeteries located in the greater Pittsburgh, PA area. These records have dates of death from the 1750s to present day.

The public is welcome to browse them by visiting: http://www.interment.net/us/pa/allegheny.htm

These records cover the cemeteries of the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese, the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, the African American Military Cemetery, Allegheny Cemetery, Homewood Cemetery, and several others in the communities of McKeesport, Versailles, Bridgeville, Elizabeth, and Bethel Park.

During the America’s industrial revolution of the 1800s, the steel mills of Pittsburgh attracted a diverse group of ethnicities, including Italians, Poles, Irish, African Americans, Germans, Greeks, and Dutch. Thus, these cemetery records are a valuable resource to many genealogists.

Records for most of these cemeteries were acquired directly from the cemeteries themselves, already in digital format. Records for other cemeteries were transcribed from tombstone inscriptions.

Genealogists can expect to find dates of birth, death, burial, and plot locations, as well as brief histories of each cemetery.

Since 1997, Interment.net has assembled an archive of cemetery records that covers cemeteries across the globe. With millions of records now searchable, Interment.net is a free service supported by sponsors.