Announcing the 2017 Ukrainian Genealogy Workshop — Rediscovering Your Family Stories

The following was written by the Nashi Predky Family History Group:

The Nashi Predky Family History Group goes “on the road” to Carnegie, Pennsylvania for the Spring 2017 Ukrainian Genealogy Workshop — Rediscovering Your Family Stories.

Join fellow genealogists on May 6th, 2017 for a full day of informative talks and networking opportunities. Speakers will include Justin Houser, Rich Venezia, Michael Buryk, and Michelle Chubenko, and will feature talks on:

The Basics of Ukrainian Genealogy

Finding and Using Church Records for Your Ancestral Village

The Aliens Are Coming: USCIS Record Sets

History of Lemkos, Boykos, and Hutsuls

Using Gazetteers, Directories & Schematisms for Eastern European Research

Registration includes talks, answers to your questions from the expert speakers, and networking with fellow genealogists over breakfast and lunch (provided). The speakers will help you answer your questions, you’ll have time to network with fellow genealogists (who may have family from the same region or village as you), and have breakfast and lunch provided. Early Bird Registration is open until March 31st!

Online Registration: http://nashipredky.org/workshop

The event will take place at the Ukrainian American Citizens’ Club in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, which has many connections to early Ukrainian immigration. Carnegie is easily accessible by car, being conveniently situated at the junction of I-79 and I-376.

The greater Pittsburgh area has many attractions that may be of interest to genealogists, including a Ukrainian museum at Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church down the street from the event venue, the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh, and a Civil War museum and reconstructed Grand Army of the Republic post at the Andrew Carnegie Free Library in Carnegie. Also, the University of Pittsburgh has its Nationality Rooms, including the Ukrainian Nationality Room, which cost $250,000 to construct and which is modeled on a room in Kyiv from 500 years ago.