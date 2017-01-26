Forces Reunited donates £6,000 to Veterans’ Foundation

The following announcement was written by Forces Reunited:

On 29th January Forces Reunited, the largest online British Armed Forces Community for veterans, will formally donate a sum of £6,000 to the charitable organisation Veterans’ Foundation. The funds will be divided into 3 separate donations to the following charities:

Scotty’s Little Soldiers

Forward Assist

Brave-hound

Forces Reunited CEO Dominic Hayhoe said: “We’re always proud to help worthwhile charitable organisations, and with this donation the Veterans’ Foundation will be able to continue providing much-needed funds to charities that help veterans lead a better life.”

Scotty’s Little Soldiers. The funding will go towards staging summer events that bring children and families together. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fY1a_G5X1wI

Forward Assist is a group based in the North East. Forces Reunited funding will go to support outside events and group activities that help combat trauma, depression, anxiety and addiction. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e8uUxQh9_TY

Bravehound is a great charity as it provides support dogs, or training for dogs that are already with veterans. Forces Reunited funding will help in creating a new training facility.

http://forces.tv/40009749 and https://stv.tv/news/features/1357295-bravehound-puppy-enlisted-to-help-ex-soldier-overcome-combat-stress/

Major General David Shaw CBE MDA, CEO of The Veterans’ Foundation commented: “The Veterans’ Foundation is very grateful for this donation from Forces Reunited, all of which we have passed on to three charities who have applied for funds. The Veterans’ Foundation aims to help our armed forces’ veterans who are in need, raising funds through the Veterans’ Lottery and donations. Veterans deserve the country’s support, having put themselves in harm’s way on our behalf, and that support should reach them at whatever stage of life they and their dependants are.

The charities that the Forces Reunited donation has been allocated by the Veterans’ Foundation will help make life better for children of veterans who have been orphaned from one or both parents, homeless veterans, including some who suffer mental illness, and a charity that provides veterans with companion dogs and help in training their own dogs. These are small charities who are delivering very tangible and vital support to veterans so the Veterans’ Foundation gives a huge thank you to Forces Reunited and hopes everyone will do what they can to support us.”

The objectives of the Veterans’ Foundation are to assist people who are serving or who have served in the British armed forces and their dependants by advancing any lawful charitable purpose at the discretion of the trustees and in particular, but not exclusively, to make grants to other charities who assist serving and former members of the armed forces and their dependants who are in need.

Their ambassador is Hannah Campbell, a Corporal in the British Army and mother of two, whose first tour in Iraq during 2007 left her severely injured when the building she was guarding came under attack. Her hearing and eyesight were impaired, an injury to her brain left her semi-conscious and she had to fight for her life. Following countless operations Hannah decided to have her leg amputated. You may recognise Hannah from the programme ‘The Island’. Now she is committed to helping other veterans lead a better life.

Find out more about Veterans’ Foundation at www.veteransfoundation.org.uk.