Auschwitz Death Camp: Poland Puts Database of Prison Guards Online

· January 30, 2017 · History, Online Sites · No Comments

The names of Nazi SS commanders and guards at the Auschwitz death camp in German-occupied Poland have been put online by the country’s Institute of National Remembrance (INR). It has been hailed as the most comprehensive list to date.

These children were photographed by a Red Army soldier on the day the camp was liberated

About 9,000 names – nearly all German – are on the Auschwitz garrison list, some with photographs attached.

The INR hopes the list will prove that Auschwitz was not a Polish-run camp. More than a million people died there. The victims were overwhelmingly Jewish – but Poles, Roma and political prisoners were also murdered.

You can read more in an article in the BBC News web site at: http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-38797727.

