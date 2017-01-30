Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
(+) Turn Vacations into Genealogy Fact-Finding Trips
Ancestry’s CEO, Tim Sullivan’s Message Concerning the Recent Restrictions on Immigration
Ancestry.com Adds a New Ancestry UK Blog
Family History Hosting Announces GedSite Version 1.3 is Released
New U.S. Budget Blueprint May Affect Genealogists
Findmypast Release New Leicestershire Collection
Forces Reunited donates £6,000 to Veterans’ Foundation
Over 3 million Victoria Petty Sessions Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
An Online Database: New York Philharmonic Subscribers, 1883-1907
668,000 Pittsburgh, PA Cemetery Records Now Online
FREE Grandparent Inheritance Charts from Legacy Tree Genealogists, Inc.
HSTRY Changes its Name to Sutori and Adds New Capabilities
ArkivDigital to Add Millions of Aerial Photographs from all over Sweden
Sherwood Electronics Releases Upgrades to Branches for iPad, Branches FREE for iPad, Branches Pro for Mac and introduces Branches GAME for iPad
Announcing the 2017 Ukrainian Genealogy Workshop — Rediscovering Your Family Stories
Second Armenian Genealogy Conference to Take Place in Detroit March 17-19
Navajo Nation Library To Digitize 1960s Oral History Archive
Still Another So-Called Family Tree Website Reveals Your Personal Address and Family Information
How to Opt Out of the Most Popular People Search Sites
One Couple’s Descendants that Stay Together But Changed the Tradition
January 25 is Robert Burns Day So Let’s Eat Vegetarian Haggis
Today is Thomas Crapper Day!
All New Chromebooks Will Run Android Apps
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
