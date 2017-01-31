Kimberley Fowler has written an introductory article that describes some of the reasons why senior citizens are often attracted to genealogy. She writes:

“Retirees across America are leaving their families an unconventional legacy — knowledge of their family’s ancestral roots. In the age of the internet, ancestry and genealogy research has increased with additional access to online historical records.Genealogy and Seniors

“Older adults who are retired and have time on their hands are taking advantage, making “genealogy the second most popular hobby in the U.S., after gardening,” according to Time.”

You can read the full article in a Place for Mom blog at: http://www.aplaceformom.com/blog/1-30-17-genealogy-and-seniors.