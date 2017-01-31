Heredis 2017 for Windows and for Macintosh is Now Available

Heredis is a powerful genealogy program for both Windows and Macintosh that is very popular in Europe and in a number of other countries as well. You can see my earlier articles about Heredis by starting at: https://goo.gl/Xe7jPJ.

Now the team that produces Heredis has announced a new update to the program is available today. The new version includes a number of improvements. Perhaps the most notable is the new “Dashboard.” Today’s announcement says (in part):

With the Dashboard, at a glance, genealogists know where they are: what they have already found and what they still have to do.

Like a real on board computer, genealogists conduct their genealogical activities very easily. They note their progression: the genealogical and demographic statistics give them valuable indications. Detailed information enables them to analyze their file in depth and to measure the progress of their work, to check the completeness of their sources, to identify what remains to be done and to identify goals. Also, genealogists can customize this workspace by following only the indicators or widgets they have chosen.

HOW WAS THIS IDEA BORN?

Mikael, a developer at Heredis, father of two toddlers but also a genealogist in his spare time, was constantly faced with the same problem: when he resumed his genealogy, he never knew how to find the thread. There was nothing that allowed him to know where he stopped the last time he had worked on his tree. So he devised a working list with a summary of everything he had already accomplished. He then updated that list as soon as he changed any information. He also annotated manually what he still had to do. This heavy and tedious work has therefore transformed into the Dashboard function.

The Heredis team worked for almost two years on this new tool: an internal working group devised the specifications. It was also confronted with a panel of users and then beta-testers. Today we have in our hands a successful tool and a major breakthrough.

EXCLUSIVITY HEREDIS

Heredis is again, the only one and the first to have imagined such a tool. The future users of Heredis 2017 will undoubtedly appreciate it! Farewell to messing with to- do lists and scattered pieces of paper. Everything is centralized in Heredis. And only Heredis.

Other new features include:

SMART SEARCH

File data can be scanned using combined search criteria. Genealogists find exactly what they are looking for. The editor comes to help with the construction of their request. Smart search is really useful.

SERIAL MODIFICATION

Now, genealogists can make serial modifications, additions, deletions, markings on persons, events, notes … A concrete example: a genealogist wishes to work on his English ancestors and seeks to establish their descendants. Simply choose the corresponding criteria: a summary of the search was automatically entered as a sentence.

FIND / REPLACE

For example, it is easy to search all “St” and replace it with “Saint”. This tool can be combined with smart search and covers different headings such as notes, causes/ informations, or even health, place subdivision.

WRITTEN BOOKS

All inspired by Michel Demorest’s Filiatus® technology, new books are written to facilitate creation and creativity! New models are emerging such as the Patronymic Dictionary inspired by the famous genealogical dictionary of Quebec or the Clan model. The old models have been revised and improved.

SHARING FILES

Heredis 2017 collaborates with an iOS, an Android. File sharing allows you to have your tree on your phone, make changes on your tablet and find them on your computer.

IMPROVEMENTS

We have focused on correcting and improving some existing features. Our users often share their requests for improvement. This is why we have introduced many improvements in the 2017 version. Here are some examples:

For both versions: added zoom in Online Archives, sheets improvement, interface improvement, added completion chip in summary, aded family number in the Immediate Family, when there are several marriages …

For the Windows version: improved font of notes, in immediate family and extended family: display of the county name, improvement of Gedcom …

For the Mac version: added occupations of spouses in descendant trees …

You can read the full announcement in a PDF file at: http://eogn.com/images/CP-Launch%20Heredis%202017%20US.pdf.